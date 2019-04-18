Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Receives $76.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.86.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

NYSE:NUS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 710,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,992. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05. The business had revenue of $683.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.76 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

