NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (NSTRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is an oil and gas company. It engaged in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas primarily in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company’s principal producing asset consists of Nostrum in the Chinarevskoye field. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. “

Shares of NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $245.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.61. NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

