Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) CEO Rio Frank J. Del Sells 3,077 Shares of Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $179,942.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,652,084.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $57.70 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 10,307.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,332,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $65.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

