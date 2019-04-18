Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,758,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 151,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 453,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after buying an additional 37,501 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $247.08 million, a P/E ratio of -142.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $26.32.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Northwest Pipe had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

