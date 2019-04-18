Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 2.1% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $1,831,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $335.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.72.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.20, for a total transaction of $414,131.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,477.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $74,690.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,240.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,197 shares of company stock worth $34,247,476 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NOC traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.29. 7,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $223.63 and a 52 week high of $359.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.48. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

