Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Holdings Raised by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 116,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,022,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.0% during the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $281.16. 513,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $223.63 and a 1-year high of $359.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.48. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $24,849,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,473,101.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,197 shares of company stock valued at $34,247,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $335.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.72.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

