Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,457 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IIIN shares. BidaskClub raised Insteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sidoti raised Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.80. Insteel Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $43.78.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.79 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Insteel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

