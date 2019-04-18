Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 33,060 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,532.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.47.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $4,343,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $1,006,451.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $206.55 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $215.43. The stock has a market cap of $225.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

