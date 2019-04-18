Norges Bank Invests $32 Million in People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,217,308 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,996,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.59% of People’s United Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

PBCT opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.16. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.25 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays raised People’s United Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. FIG Partners initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

In other news, Director Mark W. Richards sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $111,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David P. Berey sold 129,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $2,316,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

