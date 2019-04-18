Norges Bank Invests $30.82 Million in Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,177,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.66% of Brooks Automation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $178,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,554.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,704 shares of company stock worth $946,342 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

