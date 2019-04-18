Norges Bank Invests $1.04 Billion in Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stock

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,497,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,317,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.04% of Union Pacific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $169.28 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.37 and a fifty-two week high of $172.44. The company has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cowen raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.16.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,700,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,259.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

