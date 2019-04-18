Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,549,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,408,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

