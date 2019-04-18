Nord/LB Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE) a €45.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLE. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.13 ($54.80).

HLE stock opened at €48.16 ($56.00) on Monday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a twelve month low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a twelve month high of €58.10 ($67.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

