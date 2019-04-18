Nokia Oyj (NOK) Shares Gap Down to $5.64

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.64. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 650474 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.72 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 332,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 77,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 68.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,971,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

