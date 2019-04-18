NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Stake Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of NMI worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,555,000 after buying an additional 910,843 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 971,988.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 670,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 670,672 shares during the last quarter. One Tusk Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of NMI by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,439,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 455,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,439,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 455,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 15,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $409,900.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,689.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 11,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $289,461.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,073 shares of company stock valued at $9,647,534 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $27.81.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NMI had a net margin of 39.24% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NMI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

