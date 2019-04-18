Nkcfo LLC Takes Position in MiX Telematics Ltd – (MIXT)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 642.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 23,871 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,157. MiX Telematics Ltd – has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $361.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MiX Telematics Ltd – will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nkcfo LLC Takes Position in MiX Telematics Ltd – (MIXT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/nkcfo-llc-takes-position-in-mix-telematics-ltd-mixt.html.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT).

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.