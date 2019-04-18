Nkcfo LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Nkcfo LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.7% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,925,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,864,000 after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,674,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,493,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,575,838. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

