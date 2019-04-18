Nkcfo LLC Invests $273,000 in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 870.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,084 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,130 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Tripadvisor to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cowen cut Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.87.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $51.72. 1,041,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,227. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.90 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $818,387.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dermot Halpin sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $1,000,861.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,331.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,884. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

