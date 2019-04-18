Nkcfo LLC Invests $198,000 in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $964,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 6,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $331,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 32,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $1,652,961.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,690.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,864,454 shares of company stock valued at $340,096,303 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 860,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,155. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

