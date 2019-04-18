Nissan Motor (NSANY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a media sentiment score of 1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.82. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $21.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

