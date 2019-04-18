Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.45 Million Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in BB&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other BB&T news, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,545.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $118,043.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BB&T from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.
About BB&T
BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.
Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.