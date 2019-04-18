Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.45 Million Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in BB&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BB&T alerts:

In other BB&T news, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,545.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $118,043.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBT opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BB&T from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.45 Million Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/nisa-investment-advisors-llc-has-14-45-million-position-in-bbt-co-bbt.html.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.