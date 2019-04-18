Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,950 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 2,327 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,452.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,094.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total transaction of $2,421,163.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,017 shares of company stock worth $11,451,055. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $176.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.87 and a fifty-two week high of $229.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Argus cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.91 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.43.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

