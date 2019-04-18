NicOx (NICXF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NicOx (OTCMKTS:NICXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicox is an international commercial-stage company focused on the ophthalmic market. With a heritage of innovative R&D, business development and marketing expertise, they are building a diversified portfolio of ophthalmic products that can help people to enhance their sight. Nicox’s advanced pipeline features two pre-NDA candidates (Vesneo for glaucoma, partnered with Bausch + Lomb / Valeant and AC-170 for allergic conjunctivitis) as well as two pre-MAA candidates (AzaSite for bacterial conjunctivitis and BromSite for pain and inflammation after cataract surgery). The Group operates directly in six countries, including the United States. It has proprietary commercial operations in Europe’s five largest markets complemented by an expanding international network of distributors. Nicox is headquartered in France and has more than 120 staff worldwide. It is listed on Euronext Paris (Category B: Mid Caps) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NicOx in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

OTCMKTS NICXF opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. NicOx has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

NicOx Company Profile

Nicox SA, an ophthalmic company, researches, develops, and markets therapies that target various ophthalmic conditions in France and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes VyzultaTM, an intraocular pressure-lowering treatment; and NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating candidate to treat glaucoma, as well as stand-alone NO donors for specific applications in ophthalmic diseases.

