Nexty (NTY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Nexty coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Nexty has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexty has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $394,109.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00379827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.01049629 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00213792 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001644 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,319,460,516 coins. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.