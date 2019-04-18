NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Position Lowered by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 68.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,385,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,070,000 after purchasing an additional 204,880 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 191,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 31.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.08.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $189.65 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $155.06 and a 12-month high of $195.55. The firm has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $560,409.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $2,818,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,773 shares of company stock valued at $33,097,211 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Position Lowered by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/nextera-energy-inc-nee-position-lowered-by-prime-capital-investment-advisors-llc.html.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.