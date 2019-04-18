New York REIT (NYRT) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT) has been trending neutral on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. New York REIT earned a coverage optimism score of 0.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

New York REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30.

New York REIT Company Profile

NYRT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns income-producing commercial real estate, including office and retail properties, located in New York City. NYRT's shareholders recently adopted a plan of liquidation pursuant to which NYRT is liquidating and winding down and, in connection therewith, is seeking to sell its assets in an orderly fashion to maximize shareholder value.

