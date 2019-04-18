New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in Humana Inc (HUM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Humana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,104,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,420,482,000 after buying an additional 140,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,198,000 after buying an additional 135,776 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Humana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,735,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,128,000 after buying an additional 70,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $402,117,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Humana by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 798,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,756,000 after buying an additional 57,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $351.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.72.

Humana stock opened at $232.89 on Thursday. Humana Inc has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Humana had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $14.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $4,757,470.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total value of $2,542,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

