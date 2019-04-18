New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $5.84 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18,918.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,462,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,339,116 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,639,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $522,489,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,996,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,064,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $162.85 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $112.58 and a 1-year high of $164.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $5,420,054.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,184,900.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,721 shares of company stock worth $12,714,980. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

