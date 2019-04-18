New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.40 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,659,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,817,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,813 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Waste Management by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,879,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,258,000 after purchasing an additional 73,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,024,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,089,000 after purchasing an additional 182,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,210,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM stock opened at $105.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.96 and a 12 month high of $105.68.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.71.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $68,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Batchelor sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $69,872.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $368,692. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

