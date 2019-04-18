New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ross Stores by 8,178.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,859,040 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 13,691,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ross Stores by 33.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,907,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,378,259,000 after buying an additional 3,512,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,069,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,335,364,000 after buying an additional 2,017,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,761,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 19,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $1,813,567.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $2,331,790.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,858.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,054 shares of company stock valued at $12,504,328 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $99.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.58% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.55 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

