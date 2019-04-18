Netflix (NFLX) Releases Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.928-4.928 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.95 billion.Netflix also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.16.

NFLX stock opened at $354.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Netflix has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $423.21. The stock has a market cap of $152.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $610,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $225,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $22,285,040.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,285,040.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,381 shares of company stock valued at $64,721,327 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

