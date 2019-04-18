NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.07% of NeoPhotonics worth $15,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NPTN shares. ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

NYSE NPTN opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.00. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.26.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.33 million. On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $112,533.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

