Neogen Co. (NEOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Neogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. Neogen reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEOG shares. Craig Hallum raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.76 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.76.

In other Neogen news, Chairman James L. Herbert sold 45,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $2,722,760.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 761,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,754,789.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 23,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,383,126.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 706,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,724,945.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,698 shares of company stock worth $5,914,409 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $220,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 124,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,314,000 after purchasing an additional 50,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $49,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,707. Neogen has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

