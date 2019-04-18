National Commerce Corp (NCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:NCOM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on NCOM shares. ValuEngine lowered National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered National Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of National Commerce stock opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $815.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Commerce has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.53 million. National Commerce had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 22.22%. Analysts anticipate that National Commerce will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCOM. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new position in National Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Commerce by 257.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in National Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in National Commerce by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in National Commerce by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About National Commerce

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

