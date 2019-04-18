National Bank Financial Reiterates “Sector Perform Market Weight” Rating for First Capital Realty (FCR)

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FCR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Monday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.67.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

TSE FCR opened at C$20.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.04. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$18.28 and a 1 year high of C$22.17.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$184.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Capital Realty will post 0.889999935117511 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. Its property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. The company also offers other professional and personal services.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.