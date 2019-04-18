National Bank Financial Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRR.UN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.00.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$14.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.00, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.06. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.56 and a 1 year high of C$14.91.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

