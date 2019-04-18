National Bank Financial Raises ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA) Price Target to C$22.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock traded down C$0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.54. 285,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.61. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$13.28 and a 1-year high of C$24.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.56.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$321.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.07000006221528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

