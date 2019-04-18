Narrative (NRVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $926,273.00

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Narrative has a market cap of $926,273.00 and approximately $114,727.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Narrative has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Narrative token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00408726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.01131892 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00211490 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001613 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 46,928,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

