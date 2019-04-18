Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Position Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 434,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.31% of Nabors Industries worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Societe Generale set a $4.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $8.00 to $6.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

NBR stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.92. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.30.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $782.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.82 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

