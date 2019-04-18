Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Myriad Genetics posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.69 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.25%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.37.

In related news, insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $61,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYGN remained flat at $$32.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 530,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

