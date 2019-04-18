Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Myovant Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,913,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. BB Biotech AG lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,597,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,907,000 after acquiring an additional 259,690 shares during the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.