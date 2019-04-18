Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV) Receives $30.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYOV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $27.45.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $12,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3,012.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 357,454 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,907,000 after buying an additional 259,690 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,597,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,041,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

