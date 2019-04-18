MustangCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (MST)

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, MustangCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MustangCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,362.00 and $3.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MustangCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005854 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000137 BTC.

MustangCoin Coin Profile

MustangCoin (MST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MustangCoin’s official website is mustangcoin.xyz

MustangCoin Coin Trading

MustangCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MustangCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MustangCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

