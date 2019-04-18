Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Grows Stake in Ford Motor (F)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,577 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 22.6% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,327 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 190,855 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 26.9% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 69,614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 705.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 524,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 459,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Grows Stake in Ford Motor (F)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/murphy-middleton-hinkle-parker-inc-grows-stake-in-ford-motor-f.html.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.