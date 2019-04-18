Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes $162,000 Position in Saul Centers Inc (BFS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 36.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BFS opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Saul Centers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

In other Saul Centers news, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

