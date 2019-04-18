Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases New Stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.28% of Hornbeck Offshore Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 20,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 43,317 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 183,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,932,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 232,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 246,050 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Hornbeck Offshore Services stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.25. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.10 million. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative net margin of 56.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the United States military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S.

