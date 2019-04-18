Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $175,000 in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,275,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 594,500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,549.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 83,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACOR shares. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 target price on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 target price on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

ACOR opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.77. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.64. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 11,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $176,236.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,605 shares of company stock worth $1,864,802. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $175,000 in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-invests-175000-in-acorda-therapeutics-inc-acor.html.

Acorda Therapeutics Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.