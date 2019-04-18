Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Holdings Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

MWA opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $12.59.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

