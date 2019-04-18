M&T Bank’s (MTB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $217.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Wedbush set a $165.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $169.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.25.

NYSE:MTB traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,621. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. M&T Bank has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $187.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $173,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $1,645,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,766 shares of company stock worth $2,977,668. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $23,961,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 65,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

