Msci Inc (MSCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) will report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Msci’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.31. Msci reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Msci will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $361.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.95 million. Msci had a return on equity of 196.12% and a net margin of 35.42%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 target price on Msci and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Msci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $190.00 target price on Msci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Msci to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Msci to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.78.

In other Msci news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total value of $3,327,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Msci by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 865.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.29. 20,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Msci has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $220.63.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

